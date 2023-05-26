New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
Chrisland: Whitney’s Father Testifies In Court

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of an Ikeja High Court was yesterday informed of how a 12-year-old student of Chrisland High School, Opebi, Adeniran Whitney, died on February 9, at the Agege Stadium.

Testifying before the judge, a businessman and father of the deceased, Mr Adeyemi Michael Adeniran, insisted before the judge that his daughter, Whitney, was never a sickler.

While being led in examination by counsel to the Lagos State Government, Mr Babajide Martins, Adeniran hinted that his wife called him from the office to come to Agege, the hospital she (Whitney) was taken to after the incident at the Agege Stadium.

In his evidence in the trial of the staff of the school Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, and Nwatu Victoria who were slammed with two counts charge by the state government, the father of the deceased.

