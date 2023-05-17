Chrisland: Whitney not electrocuted, witness tells coroner

The coroner set up to unravel the cause of death of Whitney Adeni- ran, a student of Chris- land Schools, yesterday, and informed that the autopsy conducted by the Lagos State Government (LASG) was erroneous. Testifying before the Coroners’ Court in Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Magistrate Olanike Fajana, a cotton candy vendor, Ademoye Ad- ewale, who sold snacks to pupils of Chrisland Schools Opebi, at Agege Stadium, Lagos, during the school’s recent sports activities, notified the coroner that Whitney did not die as a result of electrocution as stated in the autopsy report. Adewale, who said he makes Shawarma, Candy Floss, Popcorn, and Barbecue on request, explained that on the day of the incident, the school management had stopped him from producing Shawarma and Candy Floss under the pool. The witness, who was cross-examined by the deceased’s family lawyer, Mr Femi Falana SAN, revealed that he was an independent vendor at the Agege Stadium where he registered to be able to conduct his business. Adewale further in- formed Magistrate Fajana that he registered his busi- ness in February 2013 and that he was always at the Stadium and when Chris- land Schools came to in- spect the stadium, they saw him and liked him.