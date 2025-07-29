Chrisland to Graduating Students: You’ve Been Prepared, Equipped With World-Class Education

As the owners, management and staff of Chrisland Schools rolled out the drums to bid farewell to the 327 graduating students of the Class of 2025 in Chrisland Secondary Schools in Lagos, the Managing Director, Mrs Ibironke Olatokunbo Adeyemi, has said the outgoing students have been well-prepared and adequately equipped with world-class education for future challenges.

She stated that they have received the best education any youth can boast of, as they undoubtedly have been empowered to soar and equipped to conquer the challenges of the world. Welcoming dignitaries to the Joint Valedictory Service for the Class of 2025, which took place at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Mrs Adeyemi said: “Today, we are gathered to thank God, and celebrate these diligent, disciplined and dedicated students as they take a final bow after their successful sojourn in Chrisland.”

She noted that during the course of their journey in the schools, the students attended various enriching academic and leadership programmes at local and international levels to boost their leadership and capacity-building skills, as well as took part in various sports activities and co-curricular programmes that have equipped each one of them as a total child.

The MD, therefore, urged the outgoing students to always let the charge and motherly advice given to them guide them as they move on in life, and in their journey in their respective higher institutions as good ambassadors of Chrisland Group of Schools, and their respective families by showing forth the light wherever they go.

She expressed gratitude to the Chairman and Founder, Chrisland Schools Limited, who is also the Founder and Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, High Chief Winifred Adefolahan Awosika; Chairman, Chrisland Advisory Board, Mr Ike Ofuokwu; Executive Head, Local Management and educators of each of the schools; parents and other stakeholders for their invaluable support, tremendous contributions, relentless prayers and unwavering commitment to the progress of Chrisland Schools.

Some dignitaries at the event were Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to Canada, who chaired the ceremony; Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi TunjiOjo, the Special Guest of Honour; Ag. MD/CEO, Nova Bank, Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu; the Officiating Ministers, Rt Rev Peter Rotimi Oludipe, Lord Bishop, Ijebu Diocese; The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion; and the Guest Speaker, Mrs Phoebe Dami-Asolo, Senior Franchise Director, Coca-Cola, an old student of the school; among others. However, in his remarks, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulated the graduating students and urged them to identify their purpose early with a view to seeking ways to achieve such.

More importantly, the Minister encouraged them to find answers to key questions, including what is your purpose, how do you want to achieve the purpose, when do you want to achieve your purpose?, saying that they need to have a timeline to achieve success. Meanwhile, Mrs Dami-Asolo, who in her address, emphasised that success is within reach, explained that “the power to achieve success is in the students’ hands.”