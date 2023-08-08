Chrisland students lead in Cambridge, IGSCE exams globally

For their outstanding academic performance, two students of Chrisland Schools, Lagos, Oluwabukolami Adeyemi of Chrisland Pre-Degree College, Lagos and Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo of Chrisland High School, VGC, Ajah, have received the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards. They scored the highest marks in English, as second Language (Speaking Endorsement) in IGSCE, and while Okonkwo got the Top in the World Award, Adeyemi, who gained the highest mark in the world in the Cambridge International AS Level Law got the Top in the World Award, as well as the High Achievement Award for Cambridge AS Level Psychology.

The Cambridge Examinations are conducted in more than 145 countries worldwide. Basking in the euphoria of the students’ outstanding performance, a member of Advisory Board Chrisland Schools Limited, Mr. Akin Fadeyi, while celebrating the two students at an event held on the school premises in Opebi, Ikeja, said the school has always been dedicated to the general advancement of humanity. This, he attributed to a crop of disciplined and committed members of staff, saying “we have been able to achieve a consistent track record for delivering qualitative, world class education even as we have remained irrevocably committed to raising great ambassadors, who have been modeled in our community’s humane culture, values and ethics.” Fadeyi, who recalled that this would not be the first time the schools would be on the world stage, stated further: “We have always raised an enduring generation of leaders in all spheres of human endeavor, be it science, technology, arts and sports.” He said: “The latest world featherweight champion, Israel Adesanya is our product and has always been proud to identify with us. “This latest milestone goes to reinforce the ideals of our consistency, diligence, peerless curriculum template and an uncommon capacity in youth development.

We are grateful to God, Who has always been our cornerstone even as we are fortunate to have been blessed with an amazing body of responsible and responsive parents, who entrust the all-round development of their children unto us.” Expressing delight over her outstanding performance, 17-yearold, Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo, from Anambra State is set to study Business Management at a university in the United Kingdom (UK). Apart from English Language in which she scored 100 per cent, she also sat for Mathematics, Business Studies, ICT, Economics and Biology, where she also performed excellently. Recounting her experience, she told some selected journalists at the event that preparing for the examination was a bit challenging but with constant practice and support from the teachers, she was able to sit for the examination and came tops. Okonkwo said: “We used most times to solve past questions, have mock examinations that was similar to IGSCE examination. Through this I was familiar with the pattern for the examination, which made it comfortable for me to write the examination. “It was a bit challenging because it was a theory-based examination and most of the examinations written prior to that were all objective based, the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), I was preparing for were mostly objective.”

“This is my first time taking an examination which is completely theory-based. It was a bit daunting for me, but during the course of my preparation with the assistance of my school, the challenges became less because of regular practice that we went through. “Now, the next thing is preparing for university and going to study Business Management. By the grace of God by this time next year, I will be studying abroad. I am trying to take various internships, learn a few skills that can take me through before I go to school.” On her choice of course, Okonkwo stated that she chose to study Business Management because ever before she had wanted to go into the field of business. She added: “I chose to do it because it is something I am passionate about. I also feel that Business Management is very versatile and in the world where AI is emerging, it is better to pick a course that is very versatile and you can move around with. “Before the examination, I had been doing very well and I received some awards in my school, sometimes the best student in English and other awards such as the best essay writer. English has always been my favourite subject and I was doing very well in it.

My mock examination for WAEC was great.” On her decision to study abroad, Okonkwo explained that there are great institutions overseas to learn from, saying “I also feel it is going to be a great experience, since all I have had all my life is the Nigerian education experience. I would like to diversify, meet new people, and gain new experiences that I think will help me grow as a person.” Meanwhile, on her part, 18-yearold Oluwabukolami Adeyemi, said writing the Cambridge International AS Level examination was a bit strange to her, stating that before this attempt she had never written any Cambridge examination. She, however, said with the support from her teachers, principal and parents, she was able to come out with excellent results