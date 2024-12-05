Chrisland Schools: Nobody Told Me Whitney Adeniran Died Of Electrocution — Witness

Share

A prosecution witness in the trial surrounding the tragic death of Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools, yesterday revealed that no direct evidence linked the defendants to the electrical setup at the Agege Stadium, where the incident occurred.

The witness, Wahab Ariyo, an officer with the Lagos State Safety Commission, disclosed this during his cross-examination by Olukayode Enitan (SAN), counsel for the third defendant, at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja.

The case, filed by the Lagos State Government (LASG), charged Chrisland Schools and several individuals with negligence over the death of the 12-year-old during an inter-house sports competition held on February 9, 2023.

Ariyo stated that his findings were based on an inspection of the Agege Stadium conducted after Whitney’s death. He added that no one explicitly told him that Whitney had been electrocuted, and his conclusions were drawn from photographic evidence and interviews conducted during the investigation.

“Our investigation did not indicate that the third defendant was responsible for electricity at the stadium, and none of the defendants were found to be in charge of electricity at the stadium,” Ariyo testified.

While admitting that Chrisland Schools was not present during his inspection of the stadium, Ariyo asserted that infractions were observed.

Share

Please follow and like us: