Chrisland Mgt, Staff, Students’ Delighted as School Tops in 2024 IGSCE Exams

There are best of times for the management, staff and students of Chrisland Schools, following the global academic records, excellence and international recognition achieved by the private school.

Sixteen-year-old Naomi Olayinka has again etched the name of Chrisland Schools in gold, as she came Top in the World in English, as a Second Language in the 2024 IGCSE examinations. Similar global recognition was attained in 2023, when Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo of Chrisland High School.

VGC, also came top in the same examination, bringing such huge honour to the group of schools. The students’ success, according to the management, further reaffirmed the school’s commitment to nurturing confident, world-class scholars. Speaking about her outstanding performance, Olayinka stated: “Honestly, I was completely speechless at first. It didn’t even sink in right away.

When I finally realised what it meant, I just felt so grateful to God, to my teachers, my parents, and everyone who supported me. It was such a surreal moment, and all I could think about was how the hard work had really paid off.”

“Chrisland has always inspired us to aim for excellence, and knowing that others before me achieved this gave me confidence that it was possible too. I feel honored to continue that tradition and I hope my success will encourage others as well.

“I have always loved how English allows people to express their thoughts and emotions so beautifully. I believe it is a way of thinking and connecting with people. That perspective really made me fall in love with it even more. “My teachers were incredible. They were always patient and willing to explain things until I fully understood.

My classmates also played a big role as we motivated each other and shared tips during study sessions. The school always gave us pep talks that reminded us that excellence is possible if we stay focused.” Olayinka, who said her routine was quite consistent as she set aside time every day to read, write essays, and review past questions, recalled that she also made sure to read novels, articles, and newspapers to expand her vocabulary and understanding.

“My teacher’s feedback on practice essays really helped me improve. I tried to stay disciplined, but also took breaks when I needed to,” she added. Basking in the euphoria of the landmark achievement of the school, the Director of Schools, Chrisland Schools Limited, Mrs Ayoola Akinyeye, At Chrisland, said that “excellence is not an exception, it is our default.”

She noted that the school presents hundreds of students yearly for national and international examinations, and a remarkable number consistently achieve distinctions and awards that place them among the best in the world. “While “Top in the World” has room for only one, our record of multiple outstanding results each year shows that sustained excellence across large numbers is our true distinction,” she stated.

This, she pointed out, the schools achieve through deliberate systems that make learning purposeful and engaging, a rigorous curriculum delivered by passionate teachers, and a school culture that values curiosity, confidence, and disciplined effort. “Excellence, therefore, becomes a habit rather than an occasional triumph,” she added, saying the school’s mentoring culture is deeply personal and value-driven.

“Our Pastoral Care System – The Teacher-Parenting Scheme helps every learner set high standards for himself or herself, believe in their potential, and take ownership of their progress. Through teacher guidance, peer mentoring, and leadership programmes, we build in our students a sense of resilience, integrity, and community spirit.

They learn that achievement is not accidental, but it is built daily through reflection, feedback, and perseverance,” the Director said. Reacting to the academic standing of the schools, the Executive Head of Schools (Communications), Chrisland Schools Limited, and Regional Head of Abuja and VGC schools, Dr Olajide Onigbogi, said excellence at Chrisland is not accidental but intentional, as it is the products of discipline, professionalism, and love for learning, woven into the very fabric of the school system.

He explains that the school’s success is rooted in its five core values tagged: “DISCIPLE” – Discipline, Integrity, Professionalism, Love, and Excellence, which according to him, are not merely written on the school walls; they are lived daily by staff and learners while they shape how ‘we teach, learn, and interact.’