Chrisland Death Case: Engineer Admits Lack Of Critical Safety Checks

Engineer Waheed Ariyo Wahab, a Safety Officer with the Lagos State Safety Commission, has disclosed that he did not interview any staff of Agege Stadium during the investigation into the death of Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools.

Wahab made this disclosure before the High Court of Lagos State presided over by Justice Oyindamola Ogala on Wednesday.

While being cross-examined by Ademola Animashaun, counsel for the fourth defendant, Wahab revealed that the investigation by his team sought to uncover the root cause of Whitney’s death.

Whitney Adeniran reportedly died at Agege Stadium during the school’s sporting event, with allegations initially pointing to electrocution as the cause.

“We had a pre-information that she died of electrocution. We heard the news but went there to know whether it is true,” Wahab stated in court.

However, he clarified that the purpose of the investigation was broader: “I didn’t say we went there to unravel electrocution but to unravel the root cause of death.”

Wahab admitted he was unaware whether Agege Stadium had essential safety protocols in place, including an emergency management system, emergency communication facilities, a retainer hospital, or firefighting equipment.

Furthermore, he stated that his team did not involve an electrical engineer during their investigation, despite the electrocution claims.

“We did not take an electrical engineer with us. I am a mechanical engineer,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government (LASG) had on March 30, 2023, charged several individuals and Chrisland School Limited over the death of the student.

Those charged include Cotton Candy vendor Ademoye Adewale, school instructor Kuku Fatai, school principal Belinda Amao, school nurse Victoria Nwatu, and the school itself.

They are answering questions to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless and negligent acts.

Under further questioning, Wahab acknowledged that he did not know the fourth defendant personally but stated that he had seen her at the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Justice Ogala has adjourned the case to January 29, 2025, for the continuation of proceedings.

