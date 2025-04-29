Chrisland Advisory Board Chair Urges Govt To Extricate Education From Politics

Share

A call has gone to the government at all levels to step up its responsibilities in the education system by first and foremost extricating education from politics, as education is currently in a dicey and precarious situation.

The call was made by the Chairman, Advisory Board of Chrisland Schools, Mr Ike Ofuokwu, a legal practitioner, who insisted that education is neither a foolhardy, nor a comedy, but a serious business which must be treated as such.

He disclosed this during an interactive session with some journalists in his Lekki, Lagos office, where he noted that education is what we are able to impact on the younger generation for the development of the society.

Ofuokwu stated that today we condemn and complain about most of our governors, political office holders for poor performance, unethical conduct, among others, which he attributed to a product of a defective education system.

He insisted that one of the characteristics and traits to develop a society is how the educational system is being run, explaining that education is one critical aspects that no government or people should politicise.

While stressing that quality education is not cheap and does not come cheap, the Advisory Board Chairman, said as part of the way forward, the government should seek those who have invested in private education, those who have run quality schools for many years and ask them to give them guidelines and policy strategies on how they can run public schools.

“Fundamentally, education is not cheap; the government is running it almost in zero per cent financial policy. From primary to secondary schools, and university level, public schools are suffocating on a daily basis, while private schools are rising up on daily basis because of funding,” Ofoukwu stated.

Worried by the attitude of some parents towards the training and proper upbringing of their children, he said that the nation’s education currently is in a dicey and precarious situation fundamentally because majority of today’s parents need parenting as they hand over everything to the school to do.

According to him, private entrepreneurs have therefore taken this as business advantages to establish schools as many school operators or owners today do not know anything about safeguard ing, child protection policy, and quality assurance, among other necessities of school operations.

Again, he stated that the dilemma today is that apart from few private school who understand the passion for quality education, child moulding, passion for child upbringing, who understand that they are training the children not for today but for tomorrow, several schools are springing up in the name of education, but which in the real sense are in business.

“That is not what Chrisland Schools stand for. We stand for total and all round child development,” Ofuokwu added. He bemoaned such development, saying what they just need to do is to put up beautiful buildings and structures as schools, and luckily for those operators they are doing very well.

Ofuokwu, who also expressed dismay over what he described as a great gap on the part of the education regulators, insisted that these so-called government regulators also need regulators, because public schools do not have the facilities most of the private schools have.

To address the funding challenges in the nation’s education system, he noted that the government and all stakeholders, including ASUU and other staff unions should come to a table and agree that education or university education itself does not come cheap.

“There must be price tag to quality education and it is through that money that we can fund research, fund libraries, we can have chairs, desks and tables, pay staff very well,” he added.

But to also address the needs of indigent students, he argued that there must be a properly constituted Student Scholarship Board, as it is in many countries of the world, for the poor to enjoy the benefits of education.

According to him, scholarship board must not be established or constituted for students whose parents are bank Managing Directors, and those with political privileges to benefit from the board,

