Chris Wood Hat-Trick Leads Nottingham Forest To 7-0 Victory Over Brighton

Nottingham Forest delivered a stunning 7-0 victory over Brighton at the City Ground on Saturday, February 1 reigniting their Champions League aspirations.

Chris Wood stole the spotlight with a remarkable hat-trick, supported by goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Neco Williams, and Jota Silva, alongside an own goal from Lewis Dunk.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s men showcased an astonishing recovery after last week’s 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The win propels Forest level on points with second-placed Arsenal while establishing a seven-point cushion above sixth-placed Chelsea.

With fifth place almost guaranteeing Champions League qualification due to England’s strong European performance, Forest is on track to end their 29-year absence from continental competition.

Forest capitalized on Brighton’s open setup under Fabian Hurzeler, whose bold five-forward lineup backfired.

Dunk’s own goal opened the floodgates in the 12th minute, followed by Gibbs-White’s header on his milestone 100th appearance.

Anthony Elanga, pivotal in Forest’s attacking dominance, assisted Wood’s first two goals, setting a personal best of 15 Premier League goals for the New Zealand striker.

Wood completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after Gibbs-White was fouled, inching closer to Stan Collymore’s record of 24 goals for Forest in a single Premier League season.

Williams and Silva added to Brighton’s woes in the closing minutes, sealing Forest’s emphatic win.

Brighton, now ninth, face mounting pressure after a poor run of form, with Hurzeler managing only two wins in his last 11 league games.

As Forest surges forward with 10 wins in 12 matches, their Champions League dream looks increasingly within reach.

