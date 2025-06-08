Chris Okotie: Charismatic, Stylish Any Time

Share

Pastors and many great Men of God have not only preached the gospel in their various pulpits, they have also influenced their congregation with their personal style.

One of the many men of God, whose personal style has been hot topics for fashion critics, is Reverend Chris Okotie.

For many years on his Household of God’s Church pulpit, Okotie’s good looks stands out.

For men, who still wonder if it is manly to groom, grow or twist your hair, Reverend Okotie’s long time cute curls will convince you to follow the style that fits.

It has been rumoured that his never changing curly hair may be one of the reasons women get attracted to him like Bees to honey.

Pastor Okotie has always maintained his hairstyle even back in the days when he was a musician.

In a recent interview, this is what the ever dashing fashionista Reverend had to say about his personal style.

“I am a contemporary preacher. I belong to an age where fashion has almost reached its peak but I am not led by the spirit of the age. I am led by the beauty that I see in creation of the God, who created the earth with so much divinity and artistry.

“A man’s clothes inspire his focus and appreciation. That’s why a policeman wears uniform. Each occasions determines what to wear. I belong to the generation of preachers, who understand this and our dressing is within the boundary of decency and modesty.

“My present task is to communicate a Nigeria spirit. You know Christianity is like a continuum; where I am is not where I started. When we started, we didn’t have enough money but the Lord has prospered us. I have been a Pastor for 35 years. There’s a level of prosperity I have acquired that has also affected the things that I wear. By and large, our responsibility is to show forth the praises of our Lord and that is what I strive to do,” he said.

