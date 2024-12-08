Chris Okagbue: Ontisha’s Stylish Prince

Share

Nollywood actor and model, Christopher Ofala Okechukwu Okagbue, has distinguished himself as one of the social media influencers that promote the Igbo cultural heritage.

This, he has done by intentionally speaking his Igbo dialect freely in all his videos, which has attracted a great number of followers.

Chris Okagbue is regarded as one the most eligible Bachelors in the Nigerian entertainment scene because of his height, good looks and body build.

He was shot to stardom after winning the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 8 reality show. He became one of the most sought after public figures for both movie roles and brand endorsements

His modeling career also took a better turn because there is hardly any style that does not fit his handsome personality.

As the son of former Obi of Onitsha, Chris is a crowned Prince and knowing what to wear and how to present yourself are among the most common etiqquates a Prince must learn.

There are so many reasons Okagbue is seen as a Prince Charming. His exceptional fashion and style are always top on that list.

Share

Please follow and like us: