The wife of popular Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, has finally broken her silence following the wave of controversy surrounding the Nollywood actress Doris Ogala’s marriage allegation.

New Telegraph reports that the pastor’s recent wedding stirred intense reactions online after Ogala accused him of betraying her after what she described as a long-term romantic relationship that allegedly began in 2017.

According to the actress, she had been led to believe marriage was imminent, only to be shocked by news of Okafor’s wedding to another woman.

While the clergyman has largely remained silent on the matter, his wife appeared to address the unfolding drama in a now-viral video clip taken from the couple’s pre-wedding shoot.

Rather than responding directly to the allegations, she focused on the origin of their relationship and the spiritual foundation she believes defines their union.

READ ALSO:

In the video, she described their meeting as a divine arrangement, insisting that their relationship was neither forced nor influenced by human schemes.

She expressed a strong conviction that God intentionally brought them together and continues to guide their journey as a couple.

She spoke warmly of her husband, referring to him not only as her life partner but also as her closest friend and spiritual covering.

Looking ahead, she shared her excitement about starting a family, saying she eagerly anticipates raising children who reflect his values and legacy.

Her remarks have since sparked widespread discussion across social media, with supporters applauding her calm and faith-driven response, while others continue to debate the actress’s claims and the circumstances surrounding the marriage.

As the controversy continues to trend, public attention remains fixed on whether further responses will emerge from any of the parties involved.