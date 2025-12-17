Chris Okafor, the founder of Grace Nation Ministry, has tiedd the knot with his partner in a ceremony attended by family members and close associates.

Photos from the cleric’s white wedding and traditional marriage ceremonies surfaced online on Wednesday, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms.

In one of the images, Chris Okafor was seen seated beside his bride, dressed in an all-white suit with a black bow tie, while she wore a white wedding gown and held a bouquet of pink flowers.

READ ALSO:



Another photo showed the bride in a colourful traditional outfit at a well-decorated venue, surrounded by well-wishers.

The wedding reportedly took place on Tuesday, December 16, with friends and family present to celebrate the union.

Recall that Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, who has alleged a long-term relationship with the cleric, claimed in a viral video that she was previously involved with him and warned that his marriage to the new partner would not hold.