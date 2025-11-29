It is always a delight any day to relate with former Nigeria Football Federation board member and currently the commissioner for sports in Rivers State, Barrister Chris Green, who at the maiden The Big Sports Dialogue 1.0, where he opened up on so many issues affecting Nigeria sports especially football.

The problem

According to Green, the major issues affecting sports in the country remain capacity and competence. “Do you want to hear the truth? I was given an award in Lagos and everybody wanted me to talk. I said I was going to talk after the World Cup. But unfortunately, we didn’t make it to the World Cup,” he said. “Capacity, competence are the basic things lacking in not only our football, but in our sport and life. You get people that do not have the capacity, that cannot perform, that cannot hold their own.

You have people that are not competent, that they don’t know what they even profess, that do not have in-depth knowledge of what they profess to administer football. “It is not as easy as anybody thinks. It is not having played football, you come back and you say, because you have played football, you can manage football, can administer football. No. “Right now in the Nigerian Football Federation, how many people are there running football?

How many people do you see running football? Can you compare the number of people running football in the Nigerian Football Federation to that in Morocco? To that in South Africa? “So, it’s what you give you get. It’s what you have you give. When you don’t have it, you can’t give.

You don’t give what you don’t have. So, we must have competence. We must have capacity. We must have people that are knowledgeable. People that know it all. And that is the biggest problem. That is the bane of our football in this country.

Way forward

In his words, Green said there was need to open the space for people that are competent to run sports in the country and not just allowing anybody to be up there controlling the affairs of sports in the country. He added: “Listen, open the space. The space is not open. If you open the space, people that are competent, people that have capacity can come in and help salvage what we have remaining in our football.

What do you mean by open the space? In terms of their status, in terms of whatever you think you can do, government should come in and make this happen. It is not enough to say you’re doing football politics now. You’re putting football politics within a small few and you expect this country to thrive in football?

Tenure as the chairman NFF Technical Committee

As the former member of the NFF and the chairman of the Technical Committee, the country recorded a huge success and when he was asked to describe why the committee failed to work since as the Super Eagles failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cup while the best performance since 2013 when the team won the Africa Cup of Nations was a second place finish at the 2023 edition in Cote d’Ivoire, losing to host in the final.

“When Alhaji Aminu Maigari came in, nobody gave him a chance. Nobody thought he was going to do well. But what happened? He took the country by the storm.

I was there and members of my board, we made sure as colleagues because if you look at us, okay let’s go down to the technical development committee which I superintend over, you have me, coach Bassey, Bala, Garba Lawal, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Mutiu Adepoju, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Elumelu and Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, late Christian Chukwu. Tell me why would that board fail?

The board will never fail. It can only get better. It will only go from strength to strength, from glory to glory. That’s why up till today, shamefully that’s the best we can produce.

Recycling coaches for age grade teams

Recently, the National U-17 and the U-20 teams have failed to qualify for both the AFCON and the World Cup while the NFF continue to recycle same coaches for the teams, something Green frowned against as he called for injection of new people with new ideas.

“You can see it. It speaks for itself. Look at it, a particular person has superintended over a particular cadre of the national team and the result is exactly what we keep getting.

The same result. If you are doing the same thing the same way, you will still get the same results,” he said. “Except you do it differently. How do you do it differently? You need knowledge, coaching education. Football is dynamic, it grows. Whatever that happened last week may not be what will happen this week. Things change.

We must update ourselves, we must get abreast, we must follow the trend, we must not be left behind. And so, they kept on bringing this same person and until they stop bringing such persons we will not do well.

Rivers United on the continent

I can speak for myself; I am very independent. I fear nobody, I have the courage, the will and I will say whatever I want to say. As far as I’m saying the truth I don’t care whose ox is goried. I’m very courageous. Nobody loves Nigeria better than me. I don’t have dual nationality, I have one nationality. I don’t have two passports, I have one. If I leave this country to another country I will not be accepted and so I love my country with my whole heart.

I’m not just saying it with my mouth, I’m saying it with my whole heart. “When it became so glaring that they were taking our football to the cemetery, I said no. For three years running, Rivers United has stood out and has helped Nigeria from getting a drop in the number of clubs that will represent Nigeria in CAF club competitions.

Why would it be Rivers United alone? Why shouldn’t other clubs help? As I speak to you now in the point coefficient we have, it is only Rivers United that has the point coefficient.

No other club. Others are miles away from us. “If Rivers United fails to get into the continent next season we will plummet and others will catch up and over take us and we will be back to two clubs. That’s the truth. You say speak truth to power and that’s what we are doing.

“The problem is that you allow all sorts of people characters raise academies. These academies are not being monitored, they are not screened, they are not regulated and of course you know that the kind of academies we have in Nigeria are not the kind of academies aside from Real Madrid football academy in Rivers State that you have productive ages where you begin to groom athletes from the age eight. Here you have people that say they are in academy from ages 20.”