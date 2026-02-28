Chris Green: FIFA’s Silence, A Bad Signal

…says Eagles should have qualified outright on the pitch

A former head of the Technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Chris Green, has said that the silence of the Federation of International Football Association over the World Cup Play-Off protest against DR Congo is a bad omen.

Nigeria has written the world football body to challenge the use of players with dual nationality by CR Congo in the playoff encounter contrary to the laws of the country.

Green’s concerns are hinged on the fact that the intercontinental playoffs is billed to start on March 22nd in Mexico just as Nigerians are still waiting for a response.

The Rivers State Chief Judge said: “I don’t believe in all these. Nigeria doesn’t need this now. On the field of play, you show your strength, how powerful you’re, how good you are. As far as I am concerned, you’re going to the World Cup, you are not going to play in one small league or something.

You’re going to play among the best in the world and I don’t believe in saying one person is a seasoned player. I’m not interested in that.

“In my time, I never waited for this type of situation to win, I won and qualified Nigeria with matches to spare. That shows you’re the greatest in Africa.

And in 2013, we won the AFCON and that shows that whatever we did wasn’t a fluke.

We have the best set of players in Africa and why don’t we win the league. We should begin to think about it, what’s wrong with our set up technically?”