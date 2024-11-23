Chris Brown Speaks On Dating Multiple Women

Share

American singer, Chris Brown has revealed that he is in a polygamous relationship.

Chris Brown made this known during a YouTube live show with Kai Cenat, while opening up about his personal life.

When asked if he was in a relationship? Brown replied, “I’m in multiple.”

Cenat asked; “Like more than one girlfriend?”

In response, Brown said: “Something like that.”

While emphasizing on the importance of transparency in maintaining polygamous relationships, he said, “Just keep it a hundred and honest.”

