New Telegraph

November 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Chris Brown Speaks…

Chris Brown Speaks On Dating Multiple Women

American singer, Chris Brown has revealed that he is in a polygamous relationship.

Chris Brown made this known during a YouTube live show with Kai Cenat, while opening up about his personal life.

When asked if he was in a relationship? Brown replied, “I’m in multiple.”

READ ALSO:

Cenat asked; “Like more than one girlfriend?”

In response, Brown said: “Something like that.”

While emphasizing on the importance of transparency in maintaining polygamous relationships, he said, “Just keep it a hundred and honest.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Defence Minister Urges Support For Nigerian Military
Read Next

PDP Govs Call For Unity, Economic Reform, Electoral Justice
Share
Copy Link
×