Chris Brown Speaks On Dating Multiple Women

American singer, Chris Brown has revealed that he is in a polygamous relationship.
Chris Brown made this known during a YouTube live show with Kai Cenat, while opening up about his personal life.
When asked if he was in a relationship? Brown replied, “I’m in multiple.”
READ ALSO:
- Woman Accuses Chris Brown Of Rape On Diddy’s Yacht.
- Reactions As Matching Tattoos Of Davido, Chris Brown Leave Many Talking.
- Davido To Release Joint Album With Chris Brown.
Cenat asked; “Like more than one girlfriend?”
In response, Brown said: “Something like that.”
While emphasizing on the importance of transparency in maintaining polygamous relationships, he said, “Just keep it a hundred and honest.”
Please follow and like us: