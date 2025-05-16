Chris Brown Remanded In Uk Custody Over 2023 Nightclub Assault

Share

American R&B singer, Chris Brown has been remanded in custody by a UK court over a 2023 assault charge, throwing the start of his European tour into uncertainty.

New Telegraph gathered that Chris Brown appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being arrested in the early hours of Thursday at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

According to the report, Police confirmed he was detained in connection with an alleged assault that took place on February 19, 2023, at a nightclub in London’s upscale Hanover Square area.

The authorities claimed that the singer is charged with “grievous bodily harm with intent” following an incident at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, where he allegedly attacked music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle while touring the UK at the time of the alleged assault.

District Judge Joanne Hirst refused Brown’s bail application and ordered that he remain in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for June 13 at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The court’s decision now casts serious doubt on Brown’s scheduled performances in Europe. He is set to perform in the Netherlands on June 8 and in Germany on June 11, two dates that are likely to be missed unless bail is granted or arrangements change.

His broader European tour includes several UK and continental shows through June and July, before returning to the United States.

