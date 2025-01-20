Chris Anyanwu Dares Ohakim To Produce ‘Apology Letter’ To Abacha

Share

Former Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District, Senator Chris Anyanwu, has asked the former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, to bring forward the ‘lengthy letter of apology’ he claimed she wrote to the military government of the late General Sani Abacha.

Anyanwu in a statement said she doesn’t want to respond to Ohakim’s latest public spat without running the risk of being found guilty of disrespecting the office he once held.

She said: “One thing to emphasize is that BOLD LEAP is my autobiography, meaning l wrote about myself, not Imo State, Imo Government or Governor Ikedi Ohakim.

“It is about my whole life and my life traverses many places outside Nigeria. Imo State and its toxic politics of the time were merely small chapters to what is a long story. BOLD LEAP is not an Imo story. No. It is not at all. “I observe that Governor Ohakim had not read the book when he spoke.

He spoke in rambling generalities, not on specifics; went into the book review to borrow the observation of the reviewer on production.

“But with all the hot air he blew, he avoided talking of my accounts of some of the unforgettable things he did as Governor. “He spoke like a man who took one look at himself in the mirror and went berserk. “No, he should relax and read the full book. Then reflect.

Things have got to change in Imo State. “And finally, that bizarre story about a letter to Abacha, (may his soul rest in peace).

“How does a man of Governor Ikedi’s age and standing in society sit down and conjure up an asinine, egregious lie about someone writing an apology to Abacha and the Federal Government? “Is it intelligent to tell tales that are so hairbrained they can make a dog laugh?

“No one could write Abacha or his government and it became Nigeria’s greatest secret. “How did it happen that a document that could have provided the propaganda-hungry administration its greatest campaign weapon globally got locked up and no one else mentioned it, wrote about it in the numerous books written on that era in these 30 years? Except Ohakim!! “

Where was this letter written; when was it written, by whom and to whom was it given? “And how did it happen that it was only Ohakim that had access to it?

And by the way, where was Ohakim 30 years ago, in the DAYS OF TERROR when people were fighting, dying, escaping and suffering for Democracy? Was he helping the oppressors?

