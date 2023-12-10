Chowdeck Partners Shoprite To Transform Grocery Logistics Across Nigeria

Chowdeck, Africa’s fastest growing on-demand online food, grocery, and medication delivery service, announces Shoprite, Nigeria’s largest supermarket chain, as its latest grocery partner. It disclosed in a statement that it is set to transform the online supermarket ecosystem by providing quick and easy logistics solutions for on-demand grocery orders from Shoprite through its mobile application and web store.

According to the company it is already servicing hundreds of thousands of orders successfully each month, saying its partnership with Shoprite will provide ease, comfort and convenience, for its customers, particularly disabled and limited- mobility individuals, who may be unable to run errands frequently in their day-to-day lives. Head of Sales and Partnerships at Chowdeck, Kennedy Offor said, “This partnership represents a significant milestone on our quest to provide unparalleled customer satisfaction, convenience, by elevating the way Nigerians shop for groceries.

Our customers can now enjoy the ease of access to Shoprite’s high-quality, expansive product range from the comfort of their homes. We’re incredibly delighted to join hands with Shoprite to bring the best of both worlds – meals and groceries – to our customers,” “Our partnership is a reflection of our shared vision and commitment to creating positive change and ease in the daily lives of our customers. As we move forward, we will continue to innovate and expand our processes, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to exceptional online grocery shopping. Together, Shoprite and Chowdeck are poised to become the go-to service for online grocery shopping in Nigeria”.

Hubertus Rick, Chief Executive Officer at Shoprite, said, “This collaboration marks yet another stride in offering our customers a smooth and efficient way to order their groceries. At Shoprite, our commitment remains centred on delivering outstanding service to our customers, now through online grocery shopping.” Tosin Olukoya, Strategy Manager at Shoprite, said. “At Shoprite, we aim to provide customers with exceptional service and an enhanced shopping experience. Through this partnership, we are able to better meet their needs with a quick and convenient way to get groceries, across Nigeria.”