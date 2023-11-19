Chowdeck, Eat N’ Go’s Cold Stone Creamery Partner On Online Food Delivery

Femi Aluko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Chowdeck has announced that Eat ‘N’ Go Africa, the master franchisee of Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yogurt has come into its delivery service’s ecosystem as a new restaurant partner.

Chowdeck, Africa’s fastest growing on-demand online food and grocery delivery service successfully delivers hundreds of thousands of orders monthly, and will work with Eat N’ Go to provide the delicious, creamy ice-cream and frozen yoghurt through Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Yogurt, to dairy-loving Nigerians across the country.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Patrick McMicheal, CEO of Eat’N’Go Africa said, “The need to always be in front of the innovation regarding delivery technology has always been an important aspect of Eat’N’Go’s mission. We prioritize customer experience and the ease with which they get the meals they desire in a fast and safe way.

Home delivery is a booming enterprise and partnering with companies to ensure that customers get to have the best of this experience is a priority to us. Working with Chowdeck is in line with our goals as we look forward to continuously improving our customer experience”.