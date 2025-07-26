Chosen Hotel Excites With Luxury Facilities, Treats

Ekpoma is a sprawling community in Edo Central Senatorial District that is famed for playing host to Ambrose Alli University (AAU), a state government owned tertiary institution, which over the years has signpost the community and attracted a lot of development and economic activities to it.

One of the fast pace areas of attraction is hospitality business, with increasing number of hotels finding their way to the community. One of the latest addition is Chosen Hotel Limited, which is in a section of the community known as Emaudo.

Located opposite Mount Carmel School, the hotel is built on an expansive land, with attractive landscape and outlook, boasting an impressive and imposing architectural ambiance.

It is a luxury hotel offering the best of facilities and services for the benefit of both business and leisure travellers as well as the locals seeking for a well-apportioned location to relax, unwind and explore.

It features 84 rooms of different categories, all boasting stylishly fitted and luxury hospitality amenities for the comfort of the guests. The categories of rooms are; Standard rooms; Executive Royal rooms, Luxury Double rooms and Ambassadorial suites.

Some of the commonly featured amenities include comfy king size bed, settee, reading desk and chair, flat screen TV, multiple news and entertainment channels, tea and coffee making machine, as well as ensuite bathroom that is fitted with freshly minted toiletries.

Besides the luxuries and comfort that the rooms offer, the hotel is top notch with its culinary offerings, as its all-day restaurant, is a perfect setting for dining, offering different options, both Nigerian and continental dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

You also get a good treat from its bar and lounge, with its romantic setting and well-stocked selection of drinks, ranging from brandy, wine, champagne, and beverage to a variety of cocktail and mocktail.

The hotel also offers wellness options, with its world-class and fully equipped gym and fitness centre, featuring different facilities and services, for both in-house and walk-in-guests. It has a certified trainer and instructor to take you through the grind.

The hotel management plans to complement this with a theme park and swimming pool in the near future.

It is managed by well-trained and certified professionals, whose watchword is excellent service culture, with a personal and professional touch, ensuring that guests are well-catered for through the curated facilities and services on offer.

The hotel is managed by Compass Hotels and Suites Limited, Abuja. It’s a leading Nigerian hotel management chain, which is noted for its professionalism and excellent service delivery, and focused on delivering profitability for investors as well.

It has a number of hotels across the country under its management belt.