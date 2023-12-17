Chosen at 21: Nigeria’s Problems Not Beyond God, Says Muoka

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has said that the economic and political challenges Nigerians are faced with are not beyond God’s intervention. Muoka, while giving thanks to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the church with the theme ‘Only God Can Do This’, scheduled for Sunday December 24 to Tuesday December 26 at the headquarters church in Lagos, affirmed that God was not unaware of the cries of the people as he is willingly to bring them freedom and total turnaround.

He made known that at the appointed time, there would be a new dawn in the country, adding that the programme has been divinely designed for restoration. Muoka, in a statement by the church’s Public Relation Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi stated: “God has seen the afflictions which Nigerians have been subjected to and wants to use the occasion of the three days programme to provide answers to their prayers…

God is not ignorant of the suffering of His people but at the appointed time He will show His power over the enemies of His people. And this is what He is coming to do in this program so that the people shall breathe and be blessed- and only Him can do that. “As we praise and worship God in a grand-style during the programme, we are sure He will come to inhabit the praises of His people, and the anointing that accompanies His presence will break all yokes and cause the barren to conceive, the lame to walk, the blind to see, captives to be set free, the poor to rejoice, the hunger and thirsty to be satisfied, restoration and unspeakable joy.

“Something great will happen as we thank and praise God in the programme. The participants shall experience the glory of God in a greater dimension that will positively affect their entire beings regardless of how ugly it may seem to be. The economic and political afflictions ravaging this country and its citizens will melt when we bring down the glory of God through praises. It does not matter the circumstances of your challenges or how long you have been in that situation or who is behind your predicaments, our assurance is that God is using the occasion of this 21st anniversary to bless the country.”