Choosing Your Mr Right

A lot of ladies grew up believing there is a Mr. Right out there who has no troubles of his own and who would make everything wonderful for them but the truth is that Mr. Right might probably be looking for someone to attend to all his own needs too. Some ladies view marriage as a means to an end and rush into it for the very wrong reasons.

For other ladies, it could be due to loneliness, peer pressure, financial difficulties and they often end up regretting and wishing they did not make the mistake of choosing wrongly. Choosing a life partner is more than getting the right person, it is being the right person. In choosing a partner, allow God to make the choice for you for He knows best.

A lady that chooses a partner carnally would base her choice on physical appearance, every woman wants to marry a handsome man and despise any man that does not fall into that category forgetting that looks fade. When that physical attraction begins to fade, would you still love him? Some make their choice based on the size of the man’s pocket with the explanation that they need a man that can take care of them and their children.

While some marry out of desperation and this is so typical with ladies in the thirties and forties, they feel they are running out of time so they would rather settle for any man that comes their way. Some marry because their family wants them to marry.

A lady once married a man just to please her family who wanted her to marry a man from their place, after some months in the marriage, she discovered the man was diabolic so she packed out of the marriage to save her life and till date she is not yet remarried.

She recently decided to be a single mother so she got pregnant for a man without marriage and has a son. Marriage is “till death do us part” therefore you need to get wise counsel from proven men of God or proven marriage counselors, whose advice is based solely on the word of God. You also need to pray to God for direction.

Then most importantly, you need to prepare your character to be the “right person” that a gentle and wise person is praying and waiting for. Love you.