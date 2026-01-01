Choosing Uganda Over Nigeria

While saying sorry to his father for choosing Uganda against Nigeria, the 30-year-old said there was a time the calls came, playing for the Super Eagles, he however, expressed his happiness playing for the country of his mother.

Speaking further, sarcastically, the striker said they should ask his father while he is playing for Uganda and not Nigeria. Ikpeazu said: “I think it’s pretty obvious. I enjoyed playing for Uganda.

Obviously, there were earlier shots in my career, you know, Nigeria and stuff like that. “But I think God’s time is the best, and obviously I’m here playing for Uganda. It’s my country as well, so I enjoy playing for Uganda. yeah. You’re going to ask my dad that, you know. “However, truth must be told, Nigeria has an abundance of quality players.

Competing with talents like Osimhen and Akor Adams meant it would have been extremely difficult for me to earn consistent playing time with the Super Eagles.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t even have the opportunity to play at this AFCON if I hadn’t chosen to represent Uganda.” It was reported that former national team coach, Samson Siasia, invited him to the U23 camp in 2014, but he never got into the team before eventually settling for Uganda.