Choosing Okowa As Atiku Running Mate PDP Serious Mistake-Moro

Abba Moro, the Senator representing Benue South, on Tuesday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have won the 2023 presidential election if it had not chosen a former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the running mate of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Moro, who made this known during an interview on Channels Television, described the choice of Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections as a serious mistake.

He said Okowa’s claim that he regretted being the PDP vice presidential candidate when he failed to ensure that the PDP won in Delta in the presidential election showed that his “soul” was not in the party.

“Given what we know now, with the hindsight that we have now, some of us think that the party would have won the election if other candidates, other than Okowa, had been picked as the vice presidential candidate from the South.

“I think there is an error of judgment on the part of everybody that was involved in the choice of Okowa as the candidate. How else would you characterise this scenario that a sitting governor, a former senator and a presidential candidate of a party couldn’t deliver his state even to the presidential candidate.

“And to think that two out of the senators from that state were from the opposition parties other than the PDP.

“So, I think that picking Okowa as the vice presidential candidate in 2023 was a very serious mistake.”

New Telegraph recalls that, Okowa along with the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, had dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

