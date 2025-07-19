Choosing Governance Over Politics: The Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto Example

The massive development witnessed in Sokoto State in the last 27 months is a testament to what could be achieved when an elected first-term governor focuses on delivering the dividends of good governance, rather than being consumed in the send-less scheming for re-election. Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has distanced himself from the prevailing culture of perpetual politicking, as he has chosen to use up his initial four-year tenure to provide impactful projects and implement people-oriented policies across all sectors of the society for the people of Sokoto state who suffered from untold suffering between 2015-2023 in the hands of Aminu Tambuwal,the immediate past governor.

At the commissioning of the three million gallons per day Tamajewater scheme, and the long neglected Mabera road networks early July, Governor Sokoto delightfully reiterated the fact that it is not yet time for politicking, as he is fully engrossed in the effort to positively alter the infrastructural landscape of Sokoto State, to speed up the tempo of economic and social activities.

What sets Governor Aliyu apart is his refusal to be distracted by the politics of 2027 and an opposition that believes that propaganda is its best weapon to wrestle back power. While other governors almost started scheming from their very first day in office and rallying support for second-term ambitions, he has remained singularly focused on the present. His mantra is simple but powerful: “I already have a mandate and I will let my performance speak for me.”

He has repeatedly invited all stakeholders in the better-Sokoto State project to forget active politicking for now, to stop their unhealthy game of distraction but instead, to suggest the best way forward and hold him accountable for his official actions and policy direction. Indeed, it amounts to gross disservice to the people when politicians use up their first tenure in office for political maneuvering, as if general elections are scheduled to hold tomorrow. Meanwhile, real governance takes the backstage, and the real needs of the people sacrificed on the altar of politics without purpose, and motion without movement.

Some students of politics have posited that part of the reason for the apparent slow rate of development nationwide is traceable to undue preoccupation with the re-election strategies, especially as it is applicable to the governors. Many of them do not do the necessary things in their first term; they fail to enforce laws, shy away from taking tough decisions, simply because they are fixated on the next election. By the time they eventually get the second term and they want to do something impactful, execute projects or initiate policies they are hardly completed, because of lack of time and most often than not only for the next government abandon or dismantle everything.

About from lack of planning, lack of resources, the preoccupation with second term is another factor responsible for the lack of development.

We agree that governors are politicians and must play their game always, but we also agree with Governor Aliyu that everything has its own time and seasons. When the time comes for politicking, he would definitely board the train and, of course, cruise to easy victory on the wings of his stellar performance. For now, he says, it is development all the way. If what the opposition wants is development of infrastructure for the betterment of the good people of Sokoto state, they should desist from unprofitable distraction of a working governor, but strive to hold him accountable for his stewardship.

Dr Aliyu’s choice of focusing on the job at hand is the game changer here, a sharp and commendable departure from the poor choices of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who, immediately after his inauguration as governor in May, 2015, started to dream about the Presidency, hoping to take over from the then ailing President Buhari. Aso Rock again became his full and only preoccupation after snatching re-election by the skin of his teeth, in 2019. To him, the governorship seat was only a stepping stone to his dream, which was the presidency. It was not surprising that Tambuwal posted an abysmal governance record in all of his wasteful eight years. He left a legacy of spectacular failure, abandoning all the projects inherited from former Governor Aliyu Wamakko. Even the few projects he initiated by himself were equally abandoned. If ever there is a national award for the governor with the highest number of abandoned projects, Tambuwal would easily emerge as the natural winner.

Thankfully, Governor Aliyu has made it a point of duty to complete all the projects abandoned by Tambuwal, while also striving to, as much as practicable, to complete all projects initiated by his administration. In a state where the needs of the people are urgent and the challenges complex, he has chosen a path that is refreshingly different: to focus on impactful governance, to build with purpose, and to lead with results rather than political gamesmanship built on empty rhetoric. He stands out, not for the usual theatrics of power, but for the quiet, determined leadership rooted in service.

The outcome of Governor Aliyu’s good choices has been very impressive. In his 27 months of stewardship, his administration has completed more than 250 impactful infrastructural projects and social programmes cutting across education, agriculture, healthcare, housing, roads, water supply, rural electrification, urban beautification, security, human capital empowerment, law and civil service reforms, you name it!

One of the most notable achievements of his tenure is the revitalization of the healthcare sector. Under his leadership, several dilapidated health centers across rural communities have been rehabilitated and equipped, with new facilities built where needed. This has led to increased access to basic healthcare services for thousands of residents who had long been underserved.

In the area of education, Governor Aliyu’s commitment has been both strategic and compassionate. He has launched programmes aimed at reducing the out-of-school children population, especially among girls. Schools are being renovated, teachers trained, and instructional materials provided—all geared toward restoring the glory of education in the state.

On infrastructure, often the backbone of any development agenda, has not been neglected. Urban and rural roads, totally neglected by the Tambuwal administration, have been re-opened and reconstructed, easing transportation and boosting local economies. In urban areas, new drainage systems and street lighting projects have improved safety and mobility, while rural electrification efforts continue to brighten once-forgotten communities.

This uncommon discipline has earned him quiet respect across political divides. Critics have acknowledged his results, even when reluctant to praise him openly. Supporters, meanwhile, have grown more confident, seeing in him not just a politician, but a leader who values integrity, humility, and purpose.

What we see in the ongoing coalitions and political realignments is exactly what you get when the political climate is largely driven by inordinate personal ambition and endless scheming for power. There seem to be no difference between winning a governorship seat and winning a football championship. When footballers compete for trophies, winning is the ultimate objective, and once the cup is lifted and celebrated, everybody begins to train and strategize for the next competition.

But this should not be the case. Ideally, winning of an election should mark the beginning of intensive work. Winners must like Governor Sokoto brace themselves for action and work tirelessly to implement the manifesto of their party, and deliver on the promises made to the electorate during campaign stumps. It is the performance of the governor or the president that should determine whether he gets rewarded with another term, or booted out of the way in favour of another party and new candidate.

Again, this why Governor Aliyu deserves commendation for remaining focused on the assignment at hand and for not seeing the governorship position as a stepping stone to the presidency. While there is absolutely nothing wrong being ambitious, part of why Aminu Tambuwal failed has been traced to his gross preoccupation with his presidential ambitions and the squandering of Sokoto state resources in funding it.

But it is somehow reassuring to have governors like Alex Otti of Abia State, Babagana Zulum of Borno and, of course, Ahmad Aliyu who, in their respective first term, totally committed themselves to real governance, even in the face of insecurity and many other challenges.

But for the like of Governor Aliyu, we would have been canvassing for a single term of six years for governors and the president, so that once they are inaugurated, they would be aware that it is six years and nothing more, even though there would still be politics of succession, but it would definitely not be as acrimonious and all-consuming as the elected executive wanting to win his re-election from day one.

In many ways, Governor Aliyu is redefining leadership in Nigeria—reminding us that public office is not a personal trophy, but a sacred trust. His administration may yet face challenges—no government is perfect—but his commitment to people-first governance is undeniable.

As Sokoto State continues to reap the dividends of this focused leadership, one thing is clear: history will remember Ahmad Aliyu not for the noise he made, but for the work he did—and the lives he changed by putting people before politics