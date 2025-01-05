Choose Your Partner Wisely if You Want to Build an Empire, Says Jim Iyke

Share

Nollywood ‘bad boy’ Jim Iyke, has shared his thoughts on what it takes for men to build a lasting legacy.

The filmmaker emphasized the importance of having the right partner by your side.

Iyke advised men who want to build an empire to either remain single or choose a partner who will fully support their vision.

He stressed that the partner should be a “queen, not a clown” who seeks validation from people.

“A man whose focus is building an empire needs to either be single, or be with a partner, this 100%,” he wrote.

“A queen not a clown seeking attention from the entire village.”

However, it remains to be seen who the actor’s post was aimed towards.

Iyke began acting in 2001 and quickly became one of the most sought-after actors in Nollywood.

In 2007, the actor established his own movie production company called Untamed Productions. He has received several awards and recognitions for his craft.

The actor was once married to Dana Kinduryte, a Lithuanian-American lawyer.

In 2022, the actor revealed he divorced his wife and has three children. Jim Iyke disclosed that the divorce was due to his struggles to connect emotionally with his wife after losing his mother in 2014.

He admitted that he focused heavily on being a parent and did not reciprocate Kinduryte’s love.

