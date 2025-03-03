Choose Between PDP, APC Administration, Group Tells Wike

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), an interest group within the party, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to choose between the party and serving in the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The group also called for Wike’s removal from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet or should be expelled from the PDP.

The CPDP, in a statement by protem National Coordinator Obinna Nwachukwu, demanded for “immediate and drastic actions to sanitise the PDP, protect, preserve and defend the party and our democracy from further onslaught by the APC.”

The group regretted that the PDP is dangerously hemorrhaging and being weakened from carrying out its role as a viable opposition party.

It alleged that some party members are agents of the ruling party, stating that their actions and utterances were capable of crippling the PDP and enabling the APC foist a one-party state in the country.

“These individuals are attempting to set themselves above the party, barefacedly denigrating all organs of the PDP, stoking disagreements in our structures, instituting damaging litigations, procuring injurious judicial pronouncements while boisterously making caustic and inciting utterances which breed confusion, undercut the fabrics of our great party and tend to destroy its capacity to contest elections,” the CPDP stated.

It said it finds it “incongruous and unexplainable that an individual who claims to be a leading member of the PDP as an opposition party is at the same time serving as a top cabinet minister in the APC administration.”

The group noted that Wike’s position as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) portrays PDP as sharing in the failed APC administration and has emboldened other party members towards anti-party activities.

The group stated that Wike’s endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027 is against the objective and aspiration of the PDP.

“It is instructive to state that the PDP and the APC, in outlook, philosophy and operational policies represent two distinct parallel lines that cannot meet.

“The PDP being a people-based political party while the APC remains a repressive anti-people contraption designed to serve the benefit of a few,” the CPDP stated.

It called on the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to immediately set the path for the reinvigorating of the party by ensuring that it convenes the much-anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for March 13.

“This will give party members the much-desired sense of direction on issues confronting the party,” the group said.

The conference urged PDP members to set aside personal, group or sectional interest and put the interest of the party and the country above every other consideration.

“The core values of our great party as established by the founding fathers are those of absolute patriotism and total allegiance to the supremacy of the party as embodied in its statutory organs and elected leaders,” it reminded them.

