Choose Between PDP And APC Group Tells Wike

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), an interest group within the party, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to choose between the party and serving in the All Progressives Congress (APC) government. The group also is calling for Wike’s from the cabinet or he should be expelled from the PDP.

The CPDP in a statement by protem National Coordinator Obinna Nwachukwu, demanded for “immediate and drastic actions to sanitise the PDP, protect, preserve and defend the party and our democracy from further onslaught by the APC.”

The group regretted that PDP is dangerously hemorrhaging and being weakened from carrying out its role as a viable opposition party.

It alleged that some party members are agents of the ruling party, stating that their actions and utterances were capable of crippling the PDP and enabling the APC foist a one-party state in the country.

“These individuals are attempting to set themselves above the party, barefacedly denigrating all organs of the PDP, stoking disagreements in our structures, instituting damaging litigations, procuring injurious judicial pronouncements while boisterously making caustic and inciting utterances which breed confusion, undercut the fabrics of our great party and tend to destroy its capacity to contest elections,” the CPDP stated.

