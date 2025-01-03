Share

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has taken to his Instagram page to advise men striving for success and focus.

In a post via his Instagram story, the movie star shared a cryptic yet profound message emphasizing the importance of choosing the right partner.

Jim Iyke referenced a “Queen” versus a “Clown” in his statement, implying that a man’s partner should align with his goals rather than seek external validation or cause distractions.

He wrote: “A man whose focus is building an empire needs to either be single or be with a partner.

“This . A queen and not a clown seeking attention from the entire village,”

Jim Iyke has kept his personal life private off social media. During an interview last year, the actor once disclosed that he had been married twice, but both unions ended in failure.

“I’ve been married twice. It didn’t work out. I have three kids now. The media and the public don’t know because I am very strategic and unpredictable about my private life,”

However, despite the setbacks, Iyke is a proud father of three children.

