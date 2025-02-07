Cholesterol Can Be Bad For Glaucoma – Study

Share

A new study has found that the cholesterol that’s good for heart health might be bad for eye health, and vice versa.

Results of the study was published on February 4 in the ‘British Journal of Ophthalmology’. The researchers found that “Good” HDL cholesterol appears to increase risk of glaucoma in people older than 55.

Conversely, “bad” LDL cholesterol might be associated with a lower risk of glaucoma, researchers report. “HDL cholesterol has been regarded as the ‘good cholesterol’ for seven decades.

However, this study demonstrates that high levels of HDL cholesterol are not consistently associated with a favorable prognostic outcome,” said the research team led by senior investigator Zhenzhen Liu, an associate professor with the Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangdon, China.

