Cholera Outbreaks: Goronyo Donates Drugs To 11 Wards In Sokoto

The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has donated assorted drugs worth millions of Naira to combat Cholera outbreak in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the drugs are meant for distribution to 11 wards in the area for the treatment of victims of the recent cholera outbreak reported in the area.

Dr Garba Muhammad Aliyu Dole, Chief Medical Director of Amanawa Infectious Diseases Hospital, presented the drugs on behalf of the Minister.

He stated that the gesture was an emergency response to the cholera outbreaks recorded in some communities of the local government area.

The Minister’s Representative explained that the provision of the drugs aims to complement the state government’s efforts in containing the outbreak.

The drugs will be distributed to all 11 wards and the General Hospital Goronyo, which serves as a referral centre.

The Health Officer in the area, Yakubu Mai Wake, commended the Minister for his quick intervention, stating that the gesture will go a long way in supporting Governor Aliyu Ahmed’s administration’s commitment to ensuring the health of its people.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Engr. Zubairu Yari Goronyo appreciated the Minister for the kind gesture, which will assist greatly in containing the outbreak.

Goronyo noted that the Minister’s tenure has been a source of pride and benefit to the entire state of Sokoto and beyond, as his actions are devoid of partisanship and focused on serving the people.

His style of politics is a model to be emulated, driven by a single-minded purpose: serving humanity. Councillors from the benefiting wards also expressed gratitude to the Minister for his thoughtfulness.