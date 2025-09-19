Cholera Outbreak: US CDC, AFENET Deploy Team To Support Zamfara

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) have jointly deployed a rapid response team to Zamfara State with a view to helping combat the cholera outbreak.

Since the outbreak on Jan. 15, the state has recorded more than 11,000 cases with a 1.6% case fatality rate. All 14 local government areas have been affected, with over 60% of cases reported in the Talata Mafara, Gusau, Bungudu and Zurmi local government areas.

The cholera outbreak, which is worsened by the insecurity and humanitarian challenges, poses a major public health concern.

To strengthen the response, seven Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Program residents and one graduate were deployed for 14 days in high-burden areas.

Their mandates included supporting surveillance and case management to control the outbreak while coordinating with the State PHEOC.

In addition to the personnel, the CDC-AFENET also delivered 29,500 essential medical items. These included 40,000 medicines like oral rehydration salts, Ringer’s lactate, dextrose water, and normal saline.

The delivery also contained 3,900 consumables such as IV cannulas, gloves, and cotton wool; 500 infection prevention and control supplies like hand sanitiser and sodium hypochlorite; and 1,000 personal protective equipment items, including IV giving sets.

Dr Ahmad Muhammad Aliyu, the rapid response team Lead, presented the supplies to the state’s Health Commissioner, Dr Nafisa Muhammad Maradun.

Dr Maradun described the support as integral, as it will no doubt go a long way in controlling the outbreak.”

She assured that the donated items would be distributed judiciously to achieve the desired objectives.