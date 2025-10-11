Cholera Outbreak: Minister Donates Drugs To 11 Wards In Sokoto

The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has donated assorted drugs to Goronyo Local Government for distribution to the 11 wards in the area. The drugs are meant for treating victims of the recent cholera outbreaks reported in the area.

Chief Medical Director of Amanawa Infectious Diseases Hospital, Dr. Garba Muhammad Aliyu Dole, presented the drugs on behalf of the Minister. He stated that the gesture was an emergency response to the cholera outbreaks recorded in some communities of the local government area.

The Minister’s Representative explained that the provision of the drugs aims to complement the state government’s efforts in containing the outbreak. The drugs will be distributed to all 11 wards and the General Hospital in Goronyo, which serves as a referral center.

The Health Officer in the area, Yakubu Mai Wake, commended the Minister for his quick intervention, stating that the gesture will go a long way in supporting Governor Aliyu Ahmed’s administration’s commitment to ensuring the health of its people.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Engr. Zubairu Yari Goronyo appreciated the Minister for the kind gesture, which will assist greatly in containing the outbreak. Councillors from the benefiting wards also expressed gratitude to the Minister for his thoughtfulness