January 19, 2025
January 19, 2025
Cholera Outbreak Hits A’Ibom Community

  January 19, 2025
Akwa Ibom State government has announced the outbreak of cholera with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting in the Emeroke community of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area with “A few fatalities.”

New Telegraph gathered that health officials have already visited a secondary health facility in the state to know the exact number of cases as a result of the disease.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Patrick Essiet who confirmed the outbreak in a statement made available to the media said the State Epidemiologist has been sent to the community to begin enlightenment campaigns on ways to mitigate the outbreak

“The Ministry of Health hereby advises members of the community and the environs that as an immediate intervention, proper hand washing should be done especially after defecation, that drinking water should be boiled before consumption and all persons with symptoms of diarrhoea or vomiting should seek immediate treatment at the nearest health facility, ” he stated.

“Furthermore, the Ministry reminds community leaders to enforce the existing ban on open defecation by the Government.

“While the State Government is working on a long-term solution, the Ministry is currently mobilising supplies to the community as an immediate and short-term measure.”

It advised the public to report all suspected cases of Cholera to the director of public health, ministry of health.

