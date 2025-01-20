Cholera Outbreak Hits A’Ibom Community

Share

Akwa Ibom State has announced the outbreak of cholera with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting’ in Emeroke community of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area with “a few fatalities.”

New Telegraph gathered that health officials have already visited a secondary health facility in the state to know the exact number of cases as a result of the disease.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Patrick Essiet, who confirmed the outbreak in a statement made available to the media, said the State Epidemiologist has been sent to the community to begin enlightenment campaigns on ways to mitigate the outbreak.

“The Ministry of Health hereby advises members of the community and environs that as an immediate intervention, proper hand washing should be done especially after defecation, that drinking water should be boiled before consumption and all persons with symptoms of diarrhoea or vomiting should seek immediate treatment at the nearest health facility.

“Furthermore, the ministry reminds com – munity leaders to enforce the existing ban on open defecation by the government.”

Share

Please follow and like us: