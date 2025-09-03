Cholera Outbreak Claims Lives Of Refugees In Sokoto

A cholera outbreak has claimed the lives of scores of refugees in Tureta town, the headquarters of Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Reports from the area indicate that several people have died from the cholera outbreak in the town over the past few days.

This development follows a mass exodus of people fleeing their villages due to attacks by gunmen in their communities.

Residents claim that those who have contracted the disease are mostly women and young children.

Malam Hussaini Adamu, a resident of the area, stated that at least ten people are being buried daily due to the cholera outbreak in Tureta town.

Adamu added that the affected individuals are mostly fleeing victims of bandit attacks from surrounding communities.

According to him, the refugees, who are being accommodated by relatives, philanthropists, and some residing in schools, markets, and roadside shelters, have become vulnerable to the disease.

Tureta town becomes a nightmare at night, as people from Lambar Tureta normally retreat to Tureta town as a safe haven.

He noted that the lack of sanitation, medical facilities, and preventive measures in the community is contributing to the spread of the disease.

According to him, hundreds of people from various towns, including Kamfanin Ala, Kamfanin Diya, Dorawa, Kuruwa, Kwarare, Dan Tayawa, Gidan Ba’are, Garbe-Kanni, and Tarana, have fled to Tureta Gari and Lambar Tureta for safety.