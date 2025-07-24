Cholera Outbreak Claims 13 Lives In Niger, 240 Hospitalised In 6 LGAs

…Bosso, Chanchaga, Shiroro worst hit

Niger State has been hit by Cholera outbreak as the government yesterday confirmed that 13 lives have been lost and about 240 persons hospitalised in six local government areas.

New Telegraph learnt that, a case was first reported on Sunday in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. Confirming the outbreak, State Commissioner of Primary Health Care, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Dangana, said the state government has swung into action by setting up a multi sectorial approach to halt the epidemic in the six local government areas.

He disclosed that the state government has opened an isolation centre at old wing of late Senator Idris Ibrahim Kuta Primary Healthcare Centre along old Airport Road, Minna.

He added that, a treatment and isolation centres has been set up in each of the affected local government areas with a view to arresting the spread.

According to him, “we have set up treatment and isolation centres to mitigate and we are embarking on aggressive sensitization exercises “The campaign is now targeting religious bodies like CAN and Islamic bodies and the entire eight Emirates of the state.”

An impeccable source in the health sector who pleaded anonymity told our Correspondent that, the worst hit local government areas are Chanchaga, Bos – so, Shiroro, Magama, Bida and Munya.

The source noted that, about 240 persons have been affected by the disease and are currently receiving medical attention across several primary healthcare centres across the affected LGAs.

The Director Public Health in the Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Dr. Ibrahim Idris said of the affected LGAs, Chanchaga, Bosso and Shiroro are the worst hit LGAs in the state.