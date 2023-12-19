Cholera Outbreak: 6 Dead In Taraba Community

The Chairman of Karim Lamido Local Government Council of Taraba State, Sunday Danjos, has confirmed a cholera outbreak in Jalingo, the state capital.

Danjos who made this known during a press briefing held on Monday said no fewer than six people have died while 40 others are being hospitalised due to the outbreak.

He said: “I want to call on my people to exercise patience with the current happenings, particularly in Jukun, Didango, of Karim Lamido Local Government.

“The pandemic is cholera; this is because of the bad water people drink. They drink it together with animals, so this has caused a problem for their health, as they are purging and vomiting.

“I am going now to see the Commissioner of Health to report to him what is happening in my local government so that he will take it to the higher authority for necessary action.”

However, residents of the community also confirmed the development to newsmen, saying the outbreak started when children began experiencing stooling on Thursday.