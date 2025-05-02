Cholera: NCDC Urges State Govts To Stop Suppressing Information

Share

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has appealed to State governments to desist from suppressing information about disease outbreaks, particularly cholera, due to fears of stigmatisation.

Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, made the appeal during a press briefing on Friday in Abuja.

He warned that withholding information hampers the agency’s ability to respond effectively, potentially resulting in wider disease transmission and avoidable deaths.

“Suppressing information does a disservice to the people,” Idris said.

“We appeal to states to avoid this practice and to submit timely and accurate line lists of reported cases. The NCDC can only provide timely, appropriate, and adequate intervention when we have the correct data.”

According to the NCDC boss, 34 cholera-associated deaths have been recorded as of epidemiological week 16 ending April 20, 2025. A total of 1,307 suspected cases have been reported across 30 States and 98 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Idris urged State governments to prioritise access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene in their communities, and to activate their Emergency Preparedness Plans.

These should include enhanced disease surveillance, management of potential flooding and displacement, mosquito control, establishment of cholera and ORT treatment centres, and rapid response teams.

He emphasised that cholera remains endemic in Nigeria, especially in areas with poor access to safe water and sanitation.

He also called on the 30 State governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to take seriously the warnings issued in the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook, which identified over 1,200 communities in 176 LGAs as high-risk flood zones, with another 2,187 communities in 293 LGAs at moderate risk.

“This proactive dissemination of localized flood risk data is expected to drive coordinated action at all levels, ensuring timely interventions to help prevent waterborne disease outbreaks like cholera,” Idris said.

Highlighting the country’s preparedness, he noted that the NCDC has prioritised 134 LGAs classified as cholera hotspots for multisectoral intervention, including the potential deployment of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs).

The agency has also assessed the readiness of all 36 states and the FCT, disseminated treatment protocols, conducted workshops in the South-West and North-West (with others underway), and prepositioned test kits and response materials.

Other efforts include updated risk communication materials, regular surveillance updates to stakeholders, and technical support to state surveillance officers to enhance data harmonisation.

“Although new cholera cases remain relatively low, their spread across 30 states during the rainy season highlights the need for sustained vigilance,” Idris concluded.

“We call for intensified multisectoral collaboration, particularly in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sectors, to curb transmission and reduce mortality.”

Share