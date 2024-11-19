Cholera Outbreak: 25 Die, 15 Hospitalised In Sokoto

Share

No fewer than 25 persons have been confirmed dead as a result of the Cholera outbreak, out of a total of 1,160 cases recorded in Sokoto State.

The state Commissioner of Health, Asabe Balarabe who disclosed this on Monday said the confirmed deaths cases took place in three Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner further explained that the state is treating 15 other victims of the outbreak on active cases from Sokoto North, Silam, and Kware Local Government Areas.

According to the commissioner, the 15 active cases were diagnosed through laboratory tests based on culture and sensitivity and confirmed to be active cases of the cholera outbreak.

READ ALSO

“ Out of 1,160 people that have been affected by the outbreak, 25 of the victims have already succumbed to the disease.

“The stated rescue teams are collaborating with the state government to manage and forestall further spread of the dreaded disease.

“The state government, in its response to the outbreak, directed the immediate purchase and distribution of drugs free of charge to 18 local government areas to curtail the disease’s continued spread,” the statement added.

She highlighted challenges facing the health sector, including dilapidated infrastructure and inadequate resources, which have plagued the sector backwards for the past eight years.

She expressed hope that Governor Ahmad Aliyu, in his magnanimity, see to the revitalization of the health sector in the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the victims of the cases of Cholera/Diarrhea outbreak were in Bazza and Gidadawa Communities in Sokoto Metropolis, where some died.

Share

Please follow and like us: