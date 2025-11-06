Cholera Kills 10 In Adamawa

At least 10 people have died following an outbreak of cholera in Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, health authorities confirmed.

The State Commissioner for Health, Chief Felix Tangwami, who disclosed this to newsmen in Yola shortly after the State Executive Council meeting, lamented that all the victims died at home instead of seeking treatment at health facilities.

Tangwami said the fatalities could have been prevented if patients had reported early to health centres, urging residents to maintain proper hygiene and avoid self-medication.

“From the beginning, we have been on top of the situation. Our presence has been there, and this cannot be denied,” Tangwami stated.

The commissioner revealed that the state government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has mobilized rapid response teams to contain the outbreak.

According to him, 25 patients were admitted as of Tuesday, November 4, while several others who received prompt treatment have been discharged after recovering and being sensitized on hygiene practices.

To strengthen response efforts, the State Epidemiologist, Director of Disease Control at the Primary Health Care Development Agency, and teams of volunteers have been deployed to Mubi to provide medical services, conduct public health awareness campaigns, and trace contacts to prevent further spread.

Tangwami appealed to traditional and community leaders to support the health campaign by encouraging residents to seek medical help at the first sign of symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting.

The outbreak highlights the persistent challenge of waterborne diseases in parts of northern Nigeria, where access to clean water and sanitation remains limited. Health authorities said surveillance and intervention efforts are ongoing to curb further fatalities.