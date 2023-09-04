Cholera, Diarrhea Prevention: Bichi Council Treat’s Over 3000 Open Local Wells

In an effort to curtail the reoccurrence of the last year 2022, deadly Cholera pandemic that hit the Bichi Local Government area of Kano State, the Council Leadership, has embarked on the treatment of over 3000 Local Open Wells with Chlorine.

The action accordingly was to curtail the possible outbreak of waterborne diseases and enhance hygienic drinking water in the local government area.

Speaking during the Commencement of the program at one of the most populated Well which has over 1000 Residents fetching Water daily from the local Well, the Chairman Council, Professor Yusuf Mohammad Sabo, said as a Medical Doctor he commenced the program as a precautionary measure to stop all threats of Waterborne diseases.

The Chairman, disclosed, on Monday during the flag-off of the water wells treatment held at Sabon Garin Bichi, Bichi Local Government of the state.