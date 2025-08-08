Cholera: Death Toll Rise To 16 In Niger – UNICEF

…With 150 positive cases

Niger State has now recorded 16 deaths after the cholera outbreak, as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) during the weekend confirmed that 150 cases have so far tested positive.

Chief of Kaduna Field Office, UNICEF, Dr. Gerida Birukila, said when she led a team to pay an advocacy visit on the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouq Bahago, that 451 persons were isolated and those confirmed positive were treated and discharged.

Represented by Health Specialist Dr. Ahmed Tsofo, the UNICEF also solicited the Emir’s support to curtail various diseases ravaging the state.

It should be recalled that 13 deaths were recorded at the outbreak of the cholera epidemic in Niger State; three more deaths were however, recorded, bringing the figure to 16. Also, cases of infection were 409, which has now risen to over 451 cases.

According to the Chief, “we have recorded more than 451 cases of cholera infections out of it, over 150 were confirmed positive through rapid diagnostic testing.

“So far, we have now recorded 16 deaths, and we brought it to the Emir’s attention. We have also updated him on the support we are providing and the collaboration between UNICEF and the government to contain the outbreak and to prevent further spread”.

Among other issues highlighted during the visit were polio and measles diseases, as well as the low rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the state.

“We came to advocate for his support in person and the support of the traditional institution over the ongoing health and Public health interventions that we have been supporting in Niger.

“As you must have heard from the discussions we had with the Emir, we advocated for his support in the upcoming in-between rounds activity for the polio eradication campaign; we also advocated for the ongoing cholera outbreak in the state.

“We advocated for his support also toward the introduction of the measles and rubella vaccines, which are coming up in October this year”.

The UNICEF Health specialist noted that these diseases could be eradicated with the collaboration of the government and the traditional institutions.

In his response, Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouq Bahago, assured the UNICEF of the Emirate’s support and prayed that Allah would enable them to achieve the aim of eradicating the diseases in the state.

Accordingly, he said, “We will continue to talk and work in the interest of our people. We will support your efforts and complement your activities in all four areas of intervention”.