Chole Bailey Unfollows Burna Boy On IG Amid Lamborghini Saga

Share

Grammy-award winning Afrobeats singer Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Chloe Bailey, has unfollowed him on Instagram amid controversy surrounding an alleged failed Lamborghini promise.

New Telegraph recalls that Burna Boy and Chloe sparked dating rumours after her recent visits to Nigeria.

The duo were seen on a cozy dinner date, as Burna Boy presented Chloe a luxurious wristwatch and a tender kiss that left fans gushing over them.

However, the controversy surrounding Burna Boy’s alleged Lamborghini promise intensifies as his rumoured girlfriend, Bailey unfollowed him on Instagram.

It was earlier reported that Burna Boy made headlines after a leaked audio surfaced, featuring a Lagos socialite accusing him of reneging on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini in exchange for a romantic affair.

READ ALSO:

Amidst the Lamborghini scandal, a recent check revealed that Chloe Bailey has unfollowed Burna Boy on Instagram, fueling the controversy.

A check on Burna Boy’s Instagram account also revealed that he is not following Chloe Bailey, prompting mixed reactions online.

Check out reactions that have followed below….

Imole Shines remarked, “Why Nigeria celebrities after small clash they run unfollow each other What a childish thing ”.

Rachael Ejime added, “If Burna boy had bought the Lambo for her, she would have flaunted it with a caption ‘ my hard work is paying’. Or I got it through hardwork like our actresses”.

Evong Uti wrote, “Burna boy is one our hakimi mummy boys association of Nigeria and him the deliver him poliunite well that’s why we give him chairman of the committee”.

Great Geebankz stated, “Na the main reason why femi otedola invite this mumu burna boy and wizkid to him house just to advise them to stop all this rubbish things way then dey do.. mumu ordinary toto way you nack na em you dey announce am”.

See post below.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

