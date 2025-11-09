Choir Brings ‘The Prince Of Egypt’ To Abuja

THE stage is set for the Green Chamber Choir (GCC) to perform the most popular and breathtaking musical work, ‘The Prince of Egypt’, in Abuja this Saturday, at the Shehu Musa Yar’ Yar’Adua Center.

The concert, the 2025 edition of the choir’s flagship Harmattan Classics series held every November, has been described as “a landmark moment in Abuja’s cultural journey”, promising an evening of majestic music and stirring drama.

Licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI) in New York, the production reimagines the story of Moses, the prince who became a deliverer.

Through sweeping orchestral harmonies, expressive choral arrangements, and immersive stagecraft, audiences will be transported to the grandeur of ancient Egypt and the story of hope and liberation.

Since its founding in 2009, the GCC has grown into one of Nigeria’s leading classical ensembles, renowned for performances that unite intellect, emotion, and artistry.

The choir, guided by a Board of Trustees chaired by Mr Esosa Osayi, is composed of dedicated volunteers who perform Western and African classical choral masterpieces.