Choco Reveals Why Police Invited Mr Ibu’s Sons, Adopted Daughter

Former manager of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, Emeka Chocoo, has revealed why the two sons of the actor and his adopted daughter, Jasmine, were invited by the police.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris allegedly ordered the arrest of Jasmine and his stepsons over the transfer of N300 million from the donation of money for Mr Ibu’s leg surgery as a signatory to the actor’s account.

The news of their arrest was made public by Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, who shared the news on her Instagram page as she alleged Jasmine and the actor’s sons were arrested and detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

She wrote, “Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved N300 million out of the account. Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments.

“That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to N300 million.”

Speaking on the development with Punch on Thursday, November 23, Choco confirmed that all three of them were invited by the police over the actor’s account.

He said, “Yes, they were all invited by the police. I won’t call it arrest; the police invited them over Mr Ibu’s account.

“However, Val is left out as he knows nothing about what’s been happening. He just returned to the country.

“I have not been able to reach any of them.”

He further disclosed that she declined to comment when Stella Maris was contacted for her comment on the allegation.