Chloe Bailey Sparks Breakup Rumours With Burna Boy

Famous American singer, Chloe Bailey, has sparked a break-up rumour after subtly shading her alleged estranged Nigerian Afrobeat singer boyfriend, Burna Boy, in a recent music cover performance.

The new song lyrics, which are filled with heartbreak and regret, come amid reports of the Afrobeats star’s entanglement with another woman to whom he reportedly promised a Lamborghini but failed to deliver.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Chloe delivered a soulful rendition of a viral song from 11:11 (Deluxe), seemingly addressing betrayal and wasted time in a relationship.

She said in the lyrics of the song, “Don’t know about them other girls you used to deal with, but I don’t need to buy a man to give me love to lay with, no.”

Letting her signature vocals shine, she continued, “You ain’t even worth it, got me out here looking crazy. I shouldn’t have ignored all the signs. You wasted all my time. know you gonna miss all of the times that we had shared.”

Toward the end, she asserts that there’s “only one Chloe in the world” and that no other woman can compare.

Though Chloe has largely kept her dating life private since she was first spotted with Burna Boy last December, fans are convinced the lyrics are a direct jab at the Nigerian superstar. Watch the video below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

