March 4, 2026
Chizzy Shares Labour Room Experience As Son Celebrates First Birthday

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has taken to her social media page to share a touching story on how she gave birth to her son, Kenechukwu, as he celebrates his first birthday.

The actress shared a heartfelt video from her labour room, capturing her newborn’s early moments in the incubator as the child celebrates his first birthday.

Taking to her Instagram, Chizzy expressed her gratitude to God, describing Him as faithful and giving all glory to Him.

“Kenechukwu is one year old today. God is faithful, and we return all the glory and adoration to Him.

“Those that put their trust in God can never be put to shame,” she wrote.

Watch the video below…

