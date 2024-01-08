Chizzy Breaks Silence After Surviving Ghastly Accident

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Chizzy has expressed his gratitude to God’s faithfulness in his life after surviving a ghastly accident.

Taking to his Instagram page to narrate his ordeal, the reality star told his fans and followers that he was involved in a ghastly accident three days ago.

Sharing a video of how his car was badly damaged, Chizzy thanked God he survived the accident unscathed.

He further vouched for the durability of the Innoson car which had seemingly been the one he won on the BBNaija show.

He wrote, “3days ago God gave me a second chance, and I’m making every moment count. Surviving the unimaginable, thriving against all odds. Strength comes not from what you can do, but from overcoming what you thought you couldn’t.

“Every scar tells a story of survival and resilience. It was indeed a fatal one but how I came out of the car with zero scratches is still what I can’t explain.

With my full chest, I confirm the durability of IVM CONNECT.”

